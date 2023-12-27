Odisha: Tennis player Debasis Sahoo receives Ekalabya Puraskar

Bhubaneswar, Dec 27 (PTI) Tennis player Debasis Sahoo was awarded the Ekalabya Puraskar, one of the most prestigious sports awards of Odisha, for his performance at both national and international levels.

A citation, trophy and Rs 5 lakh in cash were handed over to Sahoo by legendary cricketer Madan Lal at a programme organised by Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust (IMPaCT) here on Wednesday.

Sahoo's performance between April 2021 and March this year was judged for the award.

Besides, athlete Bapi Hansda and weightlifter Jyoshna Sabar were also honoured with a citation and Rs 1 lakh cash awards each.

Ekalabya Puraskar is given every year to young sportspersons of Odisha in recognition of their outstanding performance in the preceding two years. PTI BBM BBM ACD