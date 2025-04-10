Odisha to construct stadiums in all 314 blocks of state: CM

Keonjhar (Odisha), Apr 10 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said the state government will construct stadiums in all 314 blocks of the state to strengthen sports infrastructure at the grassroots level.

The state government has allocated over Rs 4,000 crore for construction of stadiums of various categories from village and block to district level. In every block, a stadium will come up on around 8 to 10 acres of land, Majhi said here.

He said apart from popular games like cricket, hockey and football, the state government was encouraging sports like Kho Kho, Kabaddi and handball.

He said the state government is taking all measures for the promotion of sports from the rural level and encouraging youngsters to actively participate in the initiate.

Majhi said Odisha organises the CM Trophy sports tournaments to attract budding talents.

The CM said this after watching matches of the 39th National Sub Junior (Boys) Handball Championship being held in Keonjhar.

The chief minister also attended the annual function of Mandalpat Nodal High School at Bir Kishorepur and visited a Gayatri Yagna at Kalatirth ground in Kenojhar.