Odisha women, Jharkhand men record wins in junior East Zone hockey

Kolkata, Jul 15 (PTI) Odisha women's and Jharkhand men's teams recorded wins in their respective matches of the Hockey India Junior East Zone Championship here on Monday.

Odisha women crushed Manipur Hockey 5-0, riding on goals from Priyanka Kujur (20), captain Amisha Eka (30, 36), Anushka Bhawre (39) and Drupati Naik (55).

Assam Hockey women defeated Hockey Bihar 4-0 with goal from Ashmita Tigga (17), Sumitra Swargiari (23), Ritu Bawri (29) and Reshma Jagat (60), while Hockey Jharkhand got the better of Hockey Bengal 4-1.

For the winners, Barwa Purnima (4), Roshni Aind (45), Pinki Kumari (49) and Mundu Sukarmani (51) were on target, while Shanti Horo (17) netted one for Bengal.

In the men's section, Jharkhand produced a ruthless show to hammer Assam Hockey 13-1 as Jolen Topno netted five times in the 13th, 17th, 26th, 48th and 59th minute.

Faguwa Horo (7, 30, 46), Bhengra Gledshan (14), Dungdung Ashish (24), Dodray Sandeep (39), Roshan Ekka (43) and Joseph Dhodray (55) also piled on the misery on Assam.

Rinku Barman's 45thm-inute goal was the only bright spot for Assam.

Hockey Bihar registered a 4-3 victory over Manipur Hockey, who opened the scoring and remained in control for a long time.

Manipur Hockey opened the scoring through Ricky Tonjam (14), followed by goals from Khangembam Somikant Singh (27) and skipper Silheiba Lisham (53).

However, Bihar fought back with a flurry of goals from Atit Kumar (19, 49), Aakash Yadav (39), and Amrendra Kumar Singh (57) to emerge victorious.

Odisha defeated Bengal 7-2. Odisha built a solid lead through goals from Abhisek Topno (24), Deepak Pradhan (26, 47, 51), Karan Lakra (27, 59) and Deonath Nanwar (37).

Karan Shaw (48) and Bishnu Paswan (53) scored for Bengal. PTI DDV AM DDV AM AM