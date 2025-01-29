Sports

Official logo and mascot for 23rd National Para Athletics Championship unveiled

Chennai, Jan 29 (PTI) The official logo and mascot for the 23rd National Para Athletics Championship 2025 were unveiled here on Wednesday.

Scheduled to take place from February 17-20, the championship will bring together over 1,700 para athletes from across the country, according to a release.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by distinguished dignitaries, including Atulya Misra, Jayawant Gundu, Secretary of the Paralympic Committee of India, Arjuna Awardee and Indian para-badminton player Thulasimathi Murugesan amomg others.

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has played a pivotal role in making this championship a reality, offering its full support in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Para Sports Association. PTI SSC SSC TAP