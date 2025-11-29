Ojaswini Saraswat wins DGC Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship title

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Ojaswini Saraswat clinched title at the 15th DGC Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship 2025, presented by Usha, with a total score of 222 at the Delhi Golf Club here.

The three-day, 54-hole WAGR tournament, played across the Lodhi and Peacock course, brought together 115 talented women golfers.

The finale on Friday saw Saraswat walk away with the trophy with a score of 222, followed by Keya Badugu (225) and Yogya Bhalla (232).

In a standout moment, Ashem Agnish recorded a spectacular hole-in-one on the fifth hole, adding to the excitement of the final day.

This year’s field featured an impressive group of rising talents, including 20 juniors, who have a handicap of 9 and below and have been making their presence felt on national and international circuits.

Like previous years, the championship continued to be eligible for World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points. Overseen by the R&A and the USGA, the WAGR is a prestigious ranking system that tracks performance across more than 4,000 events globally, featuring over 10,000 elite amateur players. PTI PDS PDS TAP