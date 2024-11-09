Old rival Hughes saves Botham from crocodiles in Northern Territory

Melbourne, Nov 9 (PTI) Once fierce rivals on the field, legendary England cricketer Ian Botham has thanked his former Australian adversary, Merv Hughes, for rescuing him after he fell into a crocodile-infested river in the Northern Territory.

Advertisment

The incident happened last week when 68-year-old Botham went for fishing with his old mate and bunch of friends during a four-day trip.

According to a report, Botham's slippers reportedly caught up in some roping while transferring to another boat and ended up slipping head-first into the Moyle River, 200km southwest of Darwin.

Former Australia fast bowler Hughes acted fast and along with some fellow fishermen quickly got Botham out of the water.

Advertisment

Botham suffered severe bruises in his body as he hit the side of the boat when being pulled out of the water.

"My catch of the day was the barra while I was nearly catch of the day for all the crocs and bull sharks...thanks boys for getting me out," Botham posted on Instagram on Friday.

Botham was also quoted as saying by the Herald Sun: "At the end of the day, Crocodile Beefy survived.

Advertisment

"I was out of the water quicker than I went in it. Quite a few sets of eyes were having a peep at me. Luckily, I had no time to think about what was in the water.

"The guys were brilliant, it was just one of those accidents. It was all very quick and I'm OK now," he added.

Botham is in Australia to commentate on the upcoming first Test between India and Australia for radio, alongside his saviour Hughes. PTI SSC SSC ATK