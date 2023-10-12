Old world charm: Pakistan spinners' spot bowling practice

Ahmedabad, Oct 12 (PTI) Everything about the Pakistan team gives one a retro feel, a throwback to the 1990s, when there was intense pressure alongside a sprinkling of calmness.

Add a dash of humour and fun in the mix, and it won't be a bad idea to be in that headspace before the most important game of the World Cup in a city which had welcomed the visiting team with lot of warmth, despite all the apprehensions before touchdown.

The stretching exercises or the fielding drills prior to nets reminded one of a bygone era.

Perhaps watching the Indian team's innovative fielding and keeping drills over the past few years, made one feel that cricket training has moved in a slightly different direction.

However, one aspect that caught attention was the focus on net session of three spinners -- left arm orthodox Mohammed Nawaz, leg-spinner Shadab Khan and part-time leg spinner Iftikhar Ahmed.

They didn't bowl to the batters in the main nets, and did a lot of spot bowling under the watchful eyes of bowling coach, Morne Morkel.

It was simple and old school.

Morkel laid a plastic stump as marker around six metre range and another four metre range. In between the two, he placed a red plastic cone and urged his spinners to hit the spot.

Shadab looked the most accurate while Nawaz and Iftikhar either bowled too short or over-pitched their deliveries during the session.

Pakistan's spin bowling has been an issue and no wonder the spinners had a separate session trying to find the right spot for a batting belter like the Motera.

Twenty overs of spin becomes a necessity and Nawaz's left-arm spin neither has the bite to trouble the Indian batters nor the accuracy to keep them quiet.

The extended fielding session was also a sight with some of the bowlers dropping aerial sitters but looked unfazed.

There is a school boyish charm that these Pakistani players carry with them. Take this for example: when Shaheen Shah Afridi ambled across the field to pick up a water bottle from the drinks crate, Haris Rauf kicked the football kept right there.

The intent -- to disturb a teammate with a naughty act -- and the execution -- the football hitting him -- was both performed with perfection.

Shaheen in a reflex action got the ball and wanted his retribution then and there with a rasping volley. It's the kind of stuff that one would see during recess hours of middle school days.

But then, the relaxed mood makes this team so endearing and sought after.