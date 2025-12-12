Olympian Antim Panghal wins gold in wrestling nationals, Haryana clinch team title

Ahmedabad, Dec 12 (PTI) Two-time world championship medallist Antim Panghal won the gold in women's 55kg category as the 2025 Senior National Wrestling Championship got underway here on Friday.

Competitions for women's wrestling were held in all 10 weight categories on the opening day of the tournament, as the country's grapplers began their preparations for the 2026 Asian Games and the next Olympic cycle.

Besides Olympian Antim, who has switched from 53kg to 55kg, Manisha (57kg) and Nisha Dahiya (68kg) have also claimed gold medals in their respective categories.

Priya Malik settled for the silver medal after losing the final to Haryana's Jyoti Berwal in the 76kg category.

Mansi, the world championship bronze medallist, finished third on the podium in the 62kg competition.

In the 53kg event, Rajasthan's Anjali won the gold medal, while Haryana's Rajnita won the top prize in the 59kg competition. Pulkit of Haryana emerged winner in the 65kg while Services Sports Control Board's (SSCB) Diksha claimed gold in the 72kg.

Antim was representing Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB).

On expected lines, traditional heavyweights Haryana clinched the women's team title with 190 points. RSPB finished as runner-up with 144 points, while Delhi secured the third position with 112 points.

The nationals assumes significance as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), which was reinstated as a recognised body with full administrative control in March this year, will look to identify talent here for upcoming camps and selection trials.

The men's freestyle competitions will be held on Saturday with Paris Olympic bronze medallist Aman taking part in the 61kg event.