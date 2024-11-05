Olympian Dhinidhi Desinghu leads strong field in Nettakallappa all-India swimming event

Bengaluru, Nov 5 (PTI) Olympian Dhinidhi Desinghu and promising Harshitha Jayaram will be the star attractions at the Nettakallappa all-India swimming competition to be held here on November 9 and 10.

The 14-year-old Dhinidhi, who participated in the 200m freestyle in this year’s Paris Olympics under University Quota, will be seen in action in her pet event.

Harshitha is the reigning champion in the women’s 100m freestyle and 50m breaststroke events.

The tournament, which offers a total prize money of Rs 10 lakh, will see competition in 100m, 200m and 400m categories besides featuring the challenging SKINS format in shorter courses at the BAC centre. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 PDS PDS