Olympian Joydeep Karmakar conducts rifle shooting workshop in Sikkim

Gangtok, Feb 14 (PTI) Aspiring shooters received hands-on training in shooting techniques as Olympian shooter Joydeep Karmakar on Friday conducted a rifle shooting workshop here.

The workshop featuring Karmakar as the chief mentor was conducted under the leadership of Sanjay Budathoki, President of the Sikkim Shooting Association.

The event aimed to introduce and promote rifle shooting as a professional sport in Sikkim, providing aspiring shooters with advanced skills. Participants received training in techniques, grip, stance, trigger control, and mental discipline.

Karmakar, who qualified for the Olympic finals of men's 50 metre rifle prone in 2012 Olympics, shared valuable insights on precision and competitive shooting strategies.

Budathoki emphasized the association’s commitment to developing shooting sports in the state and outlined plans to nurture local talent.

The workshop received an enthusiastic response from young shooters and sports enthusiasts, marking a significant step toward establishing Sikkim as a hub for competitive shooting.

The success of this workshop has opened the door for future training programs and competitions in the state. PTI Cor ATK