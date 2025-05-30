Olympians Raiza, Naruka return to Indian team for Lonato World Cup

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Paris Olympians Raiza Dhillon and Anantjeet Singh Naruka returned to the Indian senior team as the national shooting federation's selection committee on Friday picked the squad for the upcoming ISSF World Cup for Shotgun in Lonato, Italy.

The year's fourth World Cup stage is scheduled to be held from July 4-14.

Raiza won silver in the Junior World Cup in Suhl last week.

"My sights currently are on the Lonato World Cup in July and I hope to take confidence from my good performances this year to Italy," she said.

Among those who competed in the third Nicosia Shotgun World Cup earlier this month, from where India returned with their first ever medal -- a bronze -- in the newest Olympic trap mixed team event, only the seasoned Mairaj Ahmad Khan in men's skeet and Maheshwari Chauhan in women's skeet, have retained their places.

Making yet another comeback is veteran Zoravar Singh Sandhu in men's trap as will 2018 Jakarta Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran.

Ganemat Sekhon, India's most accomplished international woman skeet shooter with five senior ISSF medals including two gold medals, will also be seen in action after missing out on the Nicosia World Cup.

The trap mixed team responsibilities will rest on the shoulders of Neeru Dhanda and Lakshay Sheoran and Preeti Rajak and Zoravar respectively.

The other members of the team are Pragati Dubey (women's trap), Jaswinder Singh (men's trap) and Bhavtegh Singh Gill (men's skeet).

Indian squad: Skeet Men: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmed Khan, Bhavtegh Singh Gill Skeet Women: Raiza Dhillon, Ganemat Sekhon, Maheshwari Chauhan Trap Men: Lakshay Sheoran, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Jaswinder Singh Trap Women: Neeru Dhanda, Pragati Dubey, Preeti Rajak.