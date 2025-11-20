Olympic and World Championships medallist Bednarek named Kolkata World 25K Ambassador

Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) Olympic and World Championships medallist Kenny Bednarek of the USA was on Thursday named the International Event Ambassador of the 10th edition of the Tata Steel World 25K.

Kenny, a double silver medallist in the 200m at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics, as well as a gold and silver medallist in the recent World Championships in Tokyo, was excited for his visit to Kolkata for Sunday's race.

"Life has taught me that the journey matters more than the destination. Every race, every step, builds you. I'm excited to be part of Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata's 10th year.

"The citys' passion for sport and the race's focus on community and health truly resonate with my own story. I look forward to encouraging Kolkata's spirited participants and celebrating their drive," said Bednarek.

Representing the US, Kenny has achieved significant international success, with personal bests that rank among the finest in sprinting history: 9.79 seconds in the 100m (2025), 19.57 seconds in the 200m (2024), and 44.73 seconds in the 400m (2019).

Speaking about the association, DB Sundara Ramam, Vice President - Corporate Services, Tata Steel said: "As we celebrate the 10th edition of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, it is a matter of great pride to welcome Kenny Bednarek as our ambassador. His journey personifies resilience, purpose, and the belief that consistent effort can shape one's destiny." PTI UNG AM UNG AM AM