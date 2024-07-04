Olympic-bound athletes will make country proud: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed confidence that India's Olympic-bound contingent will make the country proud and live up to the aspirations of 140 crore people.

India will be sending close to 120 athletes to Paris with the hope that they will better the Tokyo Games tally of seven medals, which included Neeraj Chopra's gold in javelin throw.

"Interacted with our contingent heading to Paris for the Olympics. I am confident our athletes will give their best and make India proud. Their life journeys and success give hope to 140 crore Indians," the Prime Minister posted on 'X' after meeting a large contingent of Paris-bound athletes that included shooters, archers, track and field athletes and support staff.

The contingent was accompanied by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse and Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha.

The PM also posted images of him with the athletes and support staff, including badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and shooting sport high-performance director Pierre Beauchamp, among others.

The PM also interacted virtually with Neeraj Chopra, who will aim to defend his crown in Paris, boxer Nikhat Zareen and two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu.

Earlier in the day, the PM also welcomed the Rohit Sharma-led side, that won the T20 World Cup by defeating South Africa last week.

The team arrived in Delhi early morning after being stranded in Bridgetown, Barbados due to category 4 hurricane.

Modi said he had a memorable conversation with the members of T20 World Cup-winning team, discussing their journey at the recently-concluded ICC event in USA and the Caribbean. PTI AM AM KHS