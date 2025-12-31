Olympic champion Andre De Grasse named ambassador for Tata Mumbai Marathon

Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) Two-time Olympic gold medallist sprinter Andre De Grasse was on Wednesday named the international event ambassador for the 21st edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, set to take place here on January 18.

One of the most accomplished sprinters of his generation, De Grasse brings his presence and inspiration to the World Athletics Gold Label Race.

Renowned for his electrifying finishes, composure under pressure, and ability to deliver on the sport's biggest stages, De Grasse is a global athletics icon whose journey continues to inspire millions worldwide.

Rising from a humble beginning, he discovered sprinting at a local meet wearing basketball shoes and borrowed spikes, a moment that marked the beginning of an extraordinary career.

Today, De Grasse stands among the elite of world athletics, with an exceptional tally of seven Olympic medals, including gold in the men's 200m at the Tokyo Games and the 4x100m relay in Paris 2024.

"Running teaches discipline, belief, and resilience - values that stay with you long after the race is over. The Tata Mumbai Marathon embodies the power of sport to unite people, inspire courage, and encourage everyone to take the first step towards their own goals," De Grasse said.

"I am honoured to be part of the 21st edition of this iconic event as the International Event Ambassador, standing alongside runners of all abilities who are driven by purpose, passion, and the joy of movement."