Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra pledges support for ‘FIT India Sundays on Cycle’

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra on Saturday pledged support to the government's ‘FIT India Sundays on Cycle’ event, saying that the initiative would not only help people improve their fitness but also contribute towards controlling pollution.

The javelin superstar urged the people to take out time every Sunday and join the initiative.

"Namaste Fit India Sundays on Cycle is a fantastic way to improve one's fitness and to contribute towards controlling pollution. So, I would like to tell you that please indulge in cycling every Sunday, if you are not able to find time every day," Chopra said in a ministry release.

The cycling drive began on December 17 last year by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with the overall objective of 'Fitness ka dose, aadha ghanta roz' (Daily dose of fitness for 30 minutes) and a way to find a solution to pollution.

This weekend’s cycling intiative is themed upon fighting obesity.

Till now, 'FIT India Sundays on Cycle' has been organised nationwide across 4200-plus locations, witnessing participation of more than 2 lakh individuals, the release said.