Olympic Esports Games will elevate status of the sport: ESFI chief

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) director Lokesh Suji on Friday welcomed the International Olympic Committee's decision to host the Olympic Esports Games next year, saying that it will elevate the status of the rapidly-growing game and bring "greater opportunity" to the players.

The IOC has announced a partnership with the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Saudi Arabia to organise the inaugural Olympic Esports Games in 2025.

The IOC has followed up on its previous announcement that its Executive Board had laid the groundwork for a standalone multi-national event in the form of the Olympic Esports Games.

A proposal will be floated in the upcoming IOC session on the eve of the Paris Olympics, where the venue, timings, titles to be included and the qualification process will be revealed for the Olympic Esports Games.

"This decision marks a significant milestone in the global recognition and growth of esports, providing a prestigious platform for athletes from around the world to showcase their skills on an unparalleled stage," said Suji, who is also the vice-president of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF).

"Finally, esports at the Olympics — this is the news we have all been waiting for. We thank the leadership and the entire IOC for transforming our dreams into reality," he added.

Suji said the Olympic Esports Games will bring more opportunities to the players. "This development not only elevates the status of esports but also paves the way for greater opportunities and support for players and enthusiasts in India and beyond," he added.