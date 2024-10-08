Olympic hero Kusale's father says his son should get Rs 5 cr prize money, flat in Pune

Mumbai: The father of Paris Olympics shooting bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale has expressed disappointment over the Maharashtra government paying Rs 2 crore prize money to his son, saying Haryana doles out much higher amount for its athletes.

Swapnil Kusale (29), who hails from Kolhapur, won a bronze medal in 50 m rifle 3 positions event at the Paris Olympics in August.

His father Suresh Kusale on Monday said his son should get Rs 5 crore prize money and a flat near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Speaking to reporters in Kolhapur, Suresh Kusale claimed, "The Haryana government gives Rs 5 crore to its each (Olympics medal winning) player (Haryana gives Rs 6 crore to a gold medallist, Rs 4 crore to silver medallist, Rs 2.5 crore to bronze winner)." "As per a new policy announced by the Maharashtra government, an Olympic bronze medal winner will get Rs 2 crore. Why does the state form such criteria when Swapnil was only the second individual Olympic medal winner from Maharashtra (after wrestler K D Jadhav in 1952) in 72 years?" he asked.

Five individuals won medals in the Paris Olympics for India, of whom four were from Haryana and one, Swapnil Kusale, from Maharashtra. Haryana is a much smaller state compared to Maharashtra, but it gives higher prize money to its medal winning athletes, he said.

"However, our government has announced Rs 5 crore for a gold medal winner, Rs 3 crore for a silver medallist and Rs 2 crore for a bronze medallist. Why have such a criteria when only two players from Maharashtra have won individual Olympic medals in so many years?" Suresh Kusale asked.

"Had I known such an outcome, I would have persuaded him to explore a career in some other sports. Is the amount kept low because Swapnil is from a humble background? Would the reward amount have remained the same if he had been the son of an MLA or a minister?" he wondered.

Suresh Kusale also said the 50-meter-three-position rifle shooting arena at the sports complex (in Pune) should be named after his son.

"Swapnil should get Rs 5 crore as an award, a flat near Balewadi Sports Stadium so that he could easily commute for practice. Swapnil's name should be given to the 50-meter-three-position rifle shooting arena," he said when asked about his demands.

After his Paris feat, the ace marksman was promoted by his employer Central Railway and appointed an officer on special duty.

The Maharashtra government recently announced doubling the prize money for players winning medals at major sports events, including Olympics, World Championships and Asian Games, among others.