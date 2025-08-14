Olympic hockey bronze medallist and sports icon Dr Vece Paes passes away

Kolkata, Aug 14 (PTI) Dr. Vece Paes, a member of the 1972 Munich Olympic Games bronze-winning Indian hockey team and father of legendary tennis player Leander Paes, died here on Thursday morning. He was 80 years old.

Paes, who was suffering from advanced stage of Parkinson's disease, was admitted to a city hospital on Tuesday morning.

Paes, who donned multiple hats in his long association with Indian sports, was a midfielder in the Indian hockey team. He also played several sports such as football, cricket and rugby and served as the president of the Indian Rugby Football Union from 1996 to 2002.

A sports medicine doctor, he worked as a medical consultant with several sports bodies including the Asian Cricket Council, the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Indian Davis Cup team.