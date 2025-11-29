Olympic hockey veterans honoured at Junior World Cup inauguration in Chennai

Chennai, Nov 29 (PTI) Senior players of the Indian and Tamil Nadu Hockey teams who represented the country at the Olympic Games were honoured during the inauguration of the 14th Men's Hockey Junior World Cup by the Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the government said on Saturday.

The 14th edition of the Junior Men's Hockey World Cup, instituted in 1979 by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) is currently underway in Chennai and Madurai.

The Deputy Chief Minister formally inaugurated the opening match of the tournament -- India vs Chile in Chennai on November 28, an official release said here.

"During the inaugural ceremony of the 14th Men's Hockey Junior World Cup at the Chennai Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on November 28, the Deputy Chief Minister honoured senior players of the Indian team, including Tamil Nadu hockey players who won medals and participated in the Olympics," the release said.

Later, he presented the 'Kangeyan' memento to veteran players, including Padmashri V Bhaskaran, Arjuna Awardees Mohammed Riaz, V J Philips, and others at the ceremony.

The 14th Men's Hockey Junior World Cup organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) and Hockey India is scheduled be held between November 28 and December 10, 2025 in Chennai and in Madurai, the release added.