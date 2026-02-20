Olympic medallist boxer Vijender, tennis ace Bopanna to flag off New Delhi Marathon on Sunday

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Olympic medallist boxer Vijender Singh and the country's ace tennis player Rohan Bopanna will flag off the 11th edition of the Cognizant New Delhi Marathon from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

With over 30,000 participants expected to take part, the marathon is set to be one of the largest sporting events in the country.

Certified as a National Marathon by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), recognised by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), and acknowledged by World Athletics, the event continues to strengthen its position on the global athletic calendar.

This edition of the event has attracted participants from 31 countries, 490 cities, and 32 states and Union Territories of India.

The event will be held in four categories -- full marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K.

India will be represented by an elite contingent, which includes Anish Thapa, A.B. Belliappa, Man Singh, Akshay Saini, T. Gopi, Bhagirathi Bisht, Nirmaben Thakor Bharatjee, Ashwini Madan Jadhav, Disket Dolma, and Stanzin Dolkar.

The marathon also serves as a qualifying race for the upcoming Asian Games.

Inclusivity and Social Impact ================== In a step towards greater inclusivity, the marathon will host approximately 20 visually-impaired athletes, reaffirming its commitment to creating an accessible and empowering sporting platform.

The event has also raised Rs 10 lakh, which has been contributed to the AFI as support for its junior development programs to help in strengthening grassroots athletics in the country.

"The New Delhi Marathon is not just a race; it's a celebration of human spirit, perseverance, and unity. We are proud to witness such incredible global participation and to continue fostering an inclusive and inspiring event. Our goal is to create a platform where every runner — from elite athletes to first-timers — can push their limits and be part of something much larger than themselves," said Nagaraj Adiga, Race Director & CMD, NEB Sports.

Rajesh Varrier, President - Global Operations and Chairman and Managing Director of Cognizant India added: “The participation of elite runners at the New Delhi Marathon reinforces its stature as one of the leading long-distance events in Asia and inspires every runner to push their limits." AFI treasurer, Stanley Jones said the event is a perfect platform for country's long-distance runners to make a mark.

"The National Marathon serves as a premier platform for India's elite long-distance runners. With only the highest-performing athletes qualifying to represent the nation at events such as the Asian Games, competitions of this stature play a crucial role in identifying and preparing top talent," he said. Sustainability Initiatives =============== The marathon continues its strong focus on environmental responsibility by implementing comprehensive waste segregation, promoting recycling across the venue, partnering with environmental organisations and local authorities and encouraging greener practices among participants. PTI SSC AM SSC AM AM