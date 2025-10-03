Olympic medallist Donna Vekic leads a strong field in Chennai Open Women’s tournament

Chennai, Oct 3 (PTI) Olympic silver medallist Donna Vekic of Croatia will be the star attraction among the top women players from around the world who will feature in the Chennai Open, starting October 27.

Vekic, a Wimbledon semifinalists in 2024 and current world No. 69, is seeded third in the WTA 250 tournament.

The Croat, who won the silver during the 2024 Paris Olympics, will face intense competition from fellow Wimbledon quarterfinalist Lulu Sun of New Zealand, promising 19-year-old Nikola Bartunkova of Czech Republic and 21-year-old Russian Maria Timofeeva..

Indian representation in the main draw will be confirmed later.

Players likely to be in the fray are Sahaja Yamllipalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and the Coimbatore teen sensation Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi among others.

Veteran Polish star Magda Linette, who has three career title and has a semifinal appearance in the 2023 Australian Open, has been handed the top billing.