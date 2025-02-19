Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker signed up by Cornerstone Sport

Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) Double Olympic medallist pistol shooter Manu Bhaker has signed up with Cornerstone Sport, one of India's leading talent management agencies to look after her endorsement deals.

Manu has already made significant strides in the world of shooting sport, becoming the first Indian woman to clinch an Olympic medal with a bronze in the 10m air pistol at the Paris Games last year.

She further distinguished herself by earning another bronze in the mixed team event, making her the first Indian to secure two medals in one Olympic Games post Independence.

Her accolades also include gold medals in the Commonwealth Games, Youth Olympics and World Cups.

Recently, she was honoured with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the country's highest sporting honour.

Manu said: "I'm pleased to partner with Cornerstone Sport, a team that understands and supports an athlete's journey both on and off the field. Their expertise will allow me to stay focused on my sport while navigating the growing responsibilities that come with it.

"I look forward to working together and achieving new milestones as a team."