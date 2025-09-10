Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt named chef de mission of Asian Youth Games, Amitabh for Winter Olympics

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt will be the chef de mission of the Indian team for next month's Asian Youth Games while Ice Skating Association of India President Amitabh Sharma will perform same role in 2026 Winter Olympics.

The decisions were taken at the executive committee meeting of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) here on Wednesday.

"Yes, I am going as chef de mission for Asian youth Games in Bahrain. It was decided today in the IOA EC meeting," Dutt, who won a bronze in the 2012 London Olympics, told PTI.

The 42-year-old Dutt is also a member of the IOA Executive Committee as one of the Sportspersons of Merit (SOM).

The third edition of the Asian Youth Games, which will see athletes competing in 24 sports, was scheduled to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan but the Central Asian country pulled out. The Olympic Council of Asia last year awarded the multi-sport event to Bahrain.

It is also learnt that Sharma will lead the Indian contingent as chef de mission in the Winter Olympics to be held in Milano Cortina, Italy from February 6 to 22, 2026.

"Yes, he (Sharma) will be the chef de mission in Winter Olympics," a reliable source said.

Sharma is also a member of the IOA Executive Committee.

Other items in the agenda of the meeting included those relating to financial statements of the past and ratification of some other decisions.