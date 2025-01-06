Olympic wrestling champ Wiebe to conduct session for young athletes

Bellary (Karnataka), Jan 6 (PTI) Olympic gold medal winning wrestler Erica Wiebe will visit the Inspire Institute of Sport in Vijayanagar for the second edition of the IIS Excellence Accelerator.

The Masterclass will be part of the IIS UWW International Women’s Wrestling Camp and aims to offer young athletes insights from Olympic champions, stated a release.

Wiebe will share her expertise with female wrestlers from various countries, helping them develop both as athletes and individuals.

The Masterclass follows the inaugural edition, held with Georgian judo legend Lasha Shavdatuashvili.

Wiebe won the gold at the Rio Olympics and was part of the inaugural edition of the Indian Pro Wrestling League as captain of the Mumbai Maharathi. PTI TAP ATK ATK