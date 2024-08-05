Olympics must be devoid of politics, no problem if Russians participate: Shooting legend Salukvadze

Paris, Aug 5 (PTI) Legendary shooter Nino Salukvadze, born in the erstwhile USSR, has no issues with Russian athletes competing at the Paris Olympics despite stiff opposition from Ukraine and its athletes.

Fifty five-year-old Salukvadze, the first woman to compete in 10 Olympics, announced his retirement following the 25m air pistol event last week.

Besides being a champion athlete who won her first Olympic gold in the 1998 edition as a USSR athlete, the Georgian is also an ambassador of peace. A peck to Russian shooter Natalia Paderina on the 2008 Beijing Olympics podium when the two countries were at war made headlines around the world at the time.

Now Ukraine and Russia have been at war since February 2022. The International Olympic Committee has banned Russian athletes from competing under the national flag. The 15 athletes from Russia are competing as neutral athletes despite calls from their Ukrainian counterparts, including tennis star Elina Svitolina for a blanket ban.

However, Salukvadaze has a different view on the controversial subject. “It is my view. War or no war, I want to see all athletes at the Olympics. Whether from Russia or Ukraine or other countries. Athletes are not a problem. Sport must be without politics.

“If the IOC decided this way (to keep Russian athletes as neutrals), it is their decision,” the shooter told PTI. She calls herself a “grandma” to her rivals her age including India’s Manu Bhaker.

“Olympics is all about peace and sport. Sport must be separated from politics. Athletes and coaches are not interested in politics. It is all about being happy for each other in the Olympic spirit.

The war between Ukraine and Russia, and, Hamas and Israel, continues to rage on making Salukvadze sad.

“I don’t understand. Why do we need war? It could be because of money or politics. I don’t understand why we need war,” said Salukvadze who decided to make a last appearance at the Games to fulfil her late father’s last wish.

“My father was my coach. He was really into the sport. He made me the shooter that I am. Now I try to do the best I can for him.” She won’t be back at 2028 Los Angeles as an athlete but there is a strong possibility that she makes another Olympic appearance albeit as a coach.

“My shooting career is surely done. I am a coach now for 15 years. Coaching is more difficult than competing. Some other countries ask me for help but I must stay with my athletes. I need to give time to them. I have a son too but he is not listening to me at the moment (laughs),” she said.

She was also all praise for Indian shooters saying they have made rapid progress in the past decade.

“They are very clever people. Their spirit must be strong. 15 years ago they were not seen so much. Manu too is brilliant,” she added.

The International Shooting Federation (ISSF) also felicitated Salukvadze following the conclusion of the pistol events in Chateauroux. PTI KHS