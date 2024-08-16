Om Prakash cards 2-over, in danger of missing cut

Prague (Czech Republic), Aug 16 (PTI) Om Prakash Chouhan, India’s lone player in the 2024 D+D REAL Czech Masters, shot 2-over 74 on the first day, and now he is in danger of missing the cut.

With two birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey, Prakash was tied 129th in a low-scoring opening day.

The projected cut was 3-under and as many 117 players were under par for the first day.

Shubhankar Sharma, who represented India at the Paris Olympics, skipped the week.

Pieter Moolman finished with six consecutive birdies to lead the way after the first round.

The South African posted a round of 64, eight under par, to leave himself a shot clear of the field on another hot day at PGA National OAKS Prague.

England's Brandon Robinson-Thompson, who won last week's Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A on the Challenge Tour, is part of a six-way tie for second with Swede Jesper Svensson, Scotland's Richie Ramsay, South Korea’s Sung Kang and German pair Maximilian Rottluff and Maximilian Kieffer, the 2022 winner of this event.

The two-time Sunshine Tour winner Moolman had nine birdies, three of them came on the front nine against two bogeys.

He turned in 1-under. Moolman birdied 10th and then after two pars, he birdied his last six holes for a 64.

The eight-under-par total was a new course record at the PGA National OAKS Prague.

The group at six one shot behind Moolman features Frenchmen Julien Guerrier and Adrien Saddier, Spain's Adri Arnaus, Portugal's Ricardo Gouveia, German Jannik De Bruyn and England's Sam Bairstow. They all shot 7-under 65.