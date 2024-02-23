Om Prakash Chouhan makes year''s first cut on World Tour

Nairobi, Feb 23 (PTI) India's Om Prakash Chouhan made his first cut on the World Tour this year, adding even par 71 to his first-round 70 to be 1-under and in tied-45th place at the Kenya Open.

However, Shubhankar Sharma, who had two double bogeys in his second-round 74, missed the cut as he was 3-over and the cut fell at even par.

This was the first cut that Chouhan made after missing out in Ras Al Khaimah, Bahrain and Qatar.

Chouhan earned a World Tour Card after topping the PGTI order of merit in 2023 and as a result of a partnership between the Indian Tour with the World Tour and the PGA Tour.

Last year, Chouhan won a European Challenge Tour event and it helped him stay on top of the merit list in India, where he won record earnings.

Darius van Driel (66-69) of the Netherlands, making his seventh appearance in Kenya’s national open, Connor Syme (67-68) of Scotland and Tapio Pulkkanen (67-68) of Finland shared the lead after two rounds. They were at 7-under, while four other players were tied fourth at 6-under. PTI COR AYG DDV