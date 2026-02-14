Oman opt to bowl against Ireland in T20 World Cup match

Colombo, Feb 14 (PTI) Oman skipper Jatinder Singh won the toss and opted to bowl against Ireland in a T20 World Cup match here on Saturday.

Both Ireland and Oman have endured defeats in their opening two matches and will be desperate to secure their first win of the tournament.

Ireland made two changes, bringing in Tim Tector and Joshua Little in place of Paul Stirling and Benjamin Calitz.

Oman also made two changes, including Shakeel Ahmed and Ashish Odedra in the playing XI.

Teams: Ireland: Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little.

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Ashish Odedra, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed. PTI AM AM ATK