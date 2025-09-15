Oman opt to bowl against UAE in Asia Cup

Abu Dhabi, Sep 15 (PTI) Oman skipper Jatinder Singh won the toss and opted to bowl against UAE in their Asia Cup Group A league match, here on Monday.

Both teams are coming into the contest on the back of opening defeats. While the UAE had suffered a defeat by nine wickets against India, Oman had lost to Pakistan by 93 runs.

Teams: Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Syed Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Ali Shah, Shah Faisal, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava, Jitenkumar Ramanandi.

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Jawad, Junaid Siddique. PTI ATK DDV