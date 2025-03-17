Omarzai's arrival at Punjab Kings delayed due to personal reasons

New Delhi: Afghanistan all-rounder Azamatullah Omarzai's arrival at Punjab Kings has been delayed due to personal reasons ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League.

The foreign players of Punjab Kings are arriving from Monday onwards but Omarzai, the ICC ODI Player of the Year, would be able to join the squad only on May 20.

Punjab Kings play their season opener against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on March 25.

The season also marks the start of captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting's journey at Punjab Kings. Ponting linked up with the team in Dharamsala.

The Indian players of the squad, including new recruit Yuzvendra Chahal, reached Chandigarh on Sunday night after a training camp in Dharamsala where they will play three home games this season. Lead pacer Arshdeep Singh and captain Iyer, who were part of India's Champions Trophy squad, have also joined the team in Chandigarh. The Indian players were given a week off post the Champions Trophy triumph.

"Omarzai has some issue at home. He will be in India by May 20. The rest of the foreign players start trickling in from today," said an IPL source.

After guiding KKR to the title last season, Iyer will be expected to pull Punjab Kings out of doldrums after more than a decade of under-performance.

The squad is packed with all-rounders including Marco Jansen, Omarzai, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell, who returns to the franchise.

Nathan Ellis yet to join CSK squad --- Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan said on Monday that Australian pacer Nathan Ellis is the only foreign recruit yet to join the team.

"All others including Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway are here. Nathan will join soon," he said.

Among star Indian players, Ravindra Jadeja has already joined the team as well as recently retired R Ashwin, who returns to the franchise after a decade.

At Gujarat Titans, captain Shubman Gill joined the squad on Sunday night while the arrival of New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips is awaited.

"Glenn will be here by tomorrow," said a source.