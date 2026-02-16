Omarzai’s evolution into a complete T20 force on full display

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Azmatullah Omarzai turned personal disappointment into a statement performance, delivering a match-winning all-round show to underline his growing stature in international cricket.

Two days after Afghanistan’s agonising double Super Over defeat to South Africa, the 25-year-old produced a decisive response against UAE, picking up four wickets before hammering an unbeaten 40 to guide his side to a five-wicket win and their first triumph of the T20 World Cup, keeping the slim Super 8 hopes alive.

"Azmat is no doubt one of the best. He is one of the best in our team," senior allrounder Gulbadin Naib said at the mixed zone.

"The way Azmat dominates the team, not only in bowling and batting, he dominates the fielding as well. He is one of the best in the world of cricket. Whether it is 50 over or 20 over, he is something different." Naib revealed he had challenged Omarzai before the match.

"In the morning when we were talking, I told him that I want five wickets today. When he was bowling, he took a wicket in the first over. I told him that one down, I need four more." Against South Africa, Omarzai had taken three wickets and struck two fours and a six in the first Super Over, but conceded 23 runs in the second, which Afghanistan could not overhaul despite three sixes from Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Naib credited the team environment for helping Omarzai and the side bounce back.

“That game was a high-pressure one. It wasn’t easy. In a situation like that, no matter who is bowling or batting, you have to appreciate the effort. When it becomes do or die, every player gives everything.

"We can only try our best. As professional athletes, sometimes you perform well, sometimes you don’t. But what really matters is the team atmosphere, the management and the coaching staff backing you." He was all praise for head coach Jonathan Trott.

"Whether we win or lose, the head coach never focuses on defeat. That day, even though we were losing, he told us he was very happy with our effort. He said the fight we showed was unbelievable. Those words gave us positive energy. And Azmat, no doubt… that is the sign of a great player.” Omarzai’s rise has been swift. Inspired by Afghanistan’s 2014 win over Bangladesh, the Nangarhar-born cricketer came of age with 353 runs in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. That campaign earned him an IPL contract and culminated in him being named ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year in 2024.

Highlighting the all-rounder’s development, Afghanistan coach Trott said: "I think we've seen his development over the last year from a very young player now known around the world, obviously ICC men's ODI cricketer of the year. And that doesn't happen by accident.

"His development with the national side has been huge, but also aided by playing a few franchise leagues around the world. Certainly in this format that has sped up his growth." Omarzai bowled the 15th and 19th overs, conceding just one run and five runs respectively while picking up key wickets.

"With death bowling nowadays, the power that batters have, you miss by maybe a couple of inches and you can disappear. So it's about having options.

"Being able to bowl slower balls, wide yorkers, straight yorkers and slow-ball bouncers. Those were key moments for us today," Trott added.

Naib praised his teammate’s ability to bowl hard lengths.

"Definitely, if you look at his style, the way he is bowling, out of swing, in swing, with the new ball, he has done a lot of that. He has always delivered.

"Today, in such a condition that was totally suitable for batting, the way he came back in the second spell... I was standing at a point where he beat a batsman. I think he is one of the toughest bowlers. It's not easy to play against him on the net. He is a special talent." Even UAE captain Muhammad Waseem acknowledged his class.

"To be honest, he is a very good player, very good all-rounder. If anyone wants to see a world-class all-rounder, it is Omarzai.

"He has done good bowling and always does good batting." PTI ATK KHS