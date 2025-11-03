Omaxe ropes in cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur as brand ambassador

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Realty firm Omaxe Ltd has appointed Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women's cricket team, as its brand ambassador.

On Sunday, India won the maiden ICC Women's World Cup title with a 52-run victory over South Africa.

In a statement on Monday, Omaxe announced the appointment of Kaur as the company's brand ambassador.

Omaxe said the company's partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur reinforces its vision to back sporting excellence and create infrastructure where athletes can thrive.

On the association, Harmanpreet Kaur said, "I am proud to join Omaxe as its brand ambassador and to stand with a company that believes in empowering youth, strengthening communities, and building facilities that inspire dreams and turn them into achievements.” Omaxe’s presence in Punjab and its vision for creating world-class infrastructure give me great hope for communities, especially for the young generation, she added.

"This partnership is about creating platforms that broaden access to sport, encourage greater participation of women in athletics, and strengthen local economies. One of the landmark outcomes of this vision will be the delivery of a new international-standard cricket stadium in the national capital after more than 140 years -- a milestone for the city and for Indian sport," Mohit Goel, Managing Director of Omaxe, said.

Omaxe is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.