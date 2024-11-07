On expected lines, franchises retain big names for next year's WPL

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur were some of the big names retained by their respective franchises for the next edition of the Women's Premier League.

Advertisment

Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday announced the retention of 14 players, including six overseas recruits. Along with captain Mandhana, star batter Perry, and wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh headlined the list of retainees of the championship-winning team.

RCB's retention strategy is built on trust and confidence in a core that has developed a strong bond over the past two seasons and came together last year to showcase its potential and deliver a historic title.

Besides Shafali, Delhi Capitals retained Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy among others.

Advertisment

Some of their oversees retentions include legendary Lanning, South African Marizanne Kapp, Southern Stars' Jess Jonassen, Alice Capsey and Annabel Sutherland.

As far as Mumbai Indians are concerned, they retained 14 players ahead of WPL 2025. The team continues to retain the core that was instrumental in being Season 1 champions and a strong playoffs run in Season 2.

Returning in the blue and gold are skipper Harmanpreet, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajana Sajeevan, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan and Amandeep Kaur.

Advertisment

Delhi Capitals ========== Retained Indian Players: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Taniyaa Bhatia (WK), Minnu Mani, Sneha Deepthi, Titas Sadhu Retained Overseas Players: Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland Released Players: Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal Royal Challengers Bengaluru ================== Retained Indian Players: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Sabbineni Meghana, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh, Ekta Bisht, Kanika Ahuja Retained Overseas Players: Kate Cross, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux Mumbai Indians =========== Retained Indian Players: Harmanpreet Kaur, Shabnim Ismail, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajana Sajeevan, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan and Amandeep Kaur.

Retained Overseas Players: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon. PTI AH AH KHS