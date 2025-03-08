On Women's Day, RR launch 'Pink Promise' jersey for MI clash

Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals marked International Women’s Day by unveiling an all-pink jersey for their much anticipated 'Pink Promise' match against Mumbai Indians slated on May 1 here during the upcoming IPL.

The Royal Rajasthan Foundation, the CSR arm of Rajasthan Royals, launched a campaign film, titled ‘Aurat Hai Toh Bharat Hai’ to promote women-led initiatives.

The Royals will also contribute Rs 100 for every ticket purchased for the RR vs MI match toward women-led rural transformation in Rajasthan.

Additionally, all proceeds from the sale of the special all-pink Royals’ jersey will go directly to RRF to support its social impact initiatives.

Furthermore, for every six hit in the match by either team, Rajasthan Royals and RRF will commit to lighting up six homes in the Sambhar region with solar power.

Kumar Sangakkara, Director of Cricket, Rajasthan Royals, said, “Through ‘Pink Promise’, we strive to create a lasting impact -- not just on individuals, but on their families and communities, inspiring change that ripples far beyond.

"Last year, we witnessed firsthand how this initiative transformed lives, and that is something we hold deeply.

"As a team, we take immense pride in being part of this journey, spending meaningful time at the foundation to truly understand the work being done.

"'Pink Promise' is more than a campaign; it is a cultural commitment that shapes our values and defines the standards we stand for," he added.

CEO of Rajasthan Royals Jake Lush McCrum said, “While our foundation has been transforming lives in Rajasthan for over six years, ‘Pink Promise’ took our mission to a global stage, inspiring millions to be part of this journey.

"From illuminating 260 homes through solar power to expanding our reach beyond the Sambhar block, our vision is to create a movement that drives change across India."