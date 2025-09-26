Only result on Sept 28 will matter: Pakistan head coach Hesson on Asia Cup finale against India

Dubai, Sep 26 (PTI) They have endured comprehensive defeats against India on back-to-back Sundays in the ongoing Asia Cup but Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson believes that all that matters is the result on coming Sunday when the arch-rivals clash in an Asia Cup final for the first time in 41 years.

India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in a group league game and followed it up with another convincing victory by six wickets in the Super 4s stage.

"We know that we played on the 14th. We played on the 21st. But really, the only match that really counts is the one at the end. And that will be our focus. Trying to play our best game when it counts," Hesson replied to a query about his message to his players ahead of Sunday's final after they comfortably disposed off a meek challenge from Bangladesh by 11 runs here on Thursday.

India and Pakistan have never played the summit clash of the continental event since the inception of the event in 1984 when it used to be only played in Sharjah.

Hesson said his side "deserved the opportunity" in this edition.

"So now it's up to us to make the most of it. And I think all the games that have happened up to this point now have been around trying to get yourself in a position to win the trophy. And that's what we've been talking about the whole time," he added.

After steadfastly denying the Indian media so far, Pakistan media manager Naeem Gillani finally made an exception and allowed a question from the travelling group on Thursday.

"Look, my message is we just focus on the cricket and that's certainly what we'll be doing. Those things, you probably know more about than me," he answered to a query as to how the team is reacting to the outside noise and the impending ICC hearings that his players Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf face for provocative gestures during the games against India.

"I deal with the cricket side. In terms of gestures, look, there's always a bit of passion, in terms of when you're in high-pressure games.

"But we will be having our focus on playing a good game and focusing on the cricket, and that's part of my job." Hesson also doesn't appreciate the notion that his men can't read spinners from the hand and countered this perception saying that one doesn't need to in order to be successful.

"I have heard a number of people say we are not picking the ball from the hand. And I've answered that question before.

"For example, when Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lankan leg-spinner) bowls, we know that he's a googly bowler. And it really has nothing to do with picking the ball from the hand. It's actually being able to play it off the pitch or being able to get your body into a good position." Hesson believes that not taking good decisions while facing the spinners has been a problem.

"We've been a little bit tentative. These pitches are also pretty challenging as every side has found out after the Powerplay. It's really difficult."