Only thing missing in series win is 'Surya, the batter': Skipper Suryakumar

Ahmedabad, Dec 19 (PTI) Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav admitted that "batter Surya" has gone missing and needed to come back stronger with the T20 World Cup round the corner.

Surya, who has been completely out of form for the past 14 months, tallied only 34 runs in four innings during the South Africa series.

"Good challenging series, we did what we could. Only thing is we couldn't find Surya the batter, I think he's missing somewhere. But he'll come back strong. As a leader, very pleased with how the series went," Surya said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

While he is unlikely to remain captain after the T20 World Cup, the 35-year-old looked a touch worried despite another bilateral T20 series win -- this time by 3-1 margin against South Africa.

"The brand of cricket we wanted to play was the same, result is in front of us." In Asia Cup, he had used Jasprit Bumrah's three overs in the Powerplay and here he kept his three overs for the back-10.

"We wanted to bowl Bumrah one over in PP, one in middle post-drinks and then in the end. We were challenged, but this game is about how you come back." Player of the Match Hardik Pandya, who smashed a 16-ball half-century couldn't be happier having won a decisive game for his country.

"I do not play cricket to win Player of The Match. I play cricket to win games. It is a good feeling to contribute to the win. It is good to know that. I told my teammates and partner that I am going to step out the first ball and whack it for a six. Today was the day and had to make the most of the opportunity. It feels good when it comes through. It is quite a satisfying day."