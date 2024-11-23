Openers give solid start as India extend lead to 130 after Bumrah five-for

Perth: Yashasvi Jaiswal's grace and KL Rahul's poise conjured for a solid batting performance by India as they took control of the opening Test against Australia, extending their lead to 130 runs by tea after skipper Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul had the hosts shot out for 104.

Advertisment

Building on the 46-run first-innings lead, Rahul (34 batting, 70 balls) again displayed good technique while Jaiswal (42 batting, 88 balls) also showed that he had learnt his lessons from the first innings during their unbroken opening stand of 84 runs.

Rahul's on-drive off Pat Cummins can easily be called the shot of the match but it was heartening to see Jaiswal put in a big stride forward while driving Mitchell Starc through covers apart from getting under the bounce and playing the ramp shot.

Jaiswal curbed his urge to drive on the up initially and that was the best part about his batting. Once he had defended enough deliveries, the Australian pacers didn't have any option but to try either short or full length which he utilised well.

Advertisment

The whip over midwicket to hit Starc for one-bounce four and then induce a grin from the pacer by telling him "You are slow" spoke volumes about how fearless the current generation of Indian cricketers is.

In the case of Rahul, he kept a very loose bottom-hand and that helped with the deliveries, even the ones that took the thickish edge only to fall way in front of the slip cordon.

Unlike times when he has had issues, Rahul didn't do a front-foot press across the off-stump and his trigger movement was late allowing him to switch on front and backfoot easily.

Advertisment

In the morning, India captain Bumrah deservedly got his 11th five-wicket haul while debutant Harshit Rana bowled a fiery opening spell to dismiss the hosts for 104 at the stroke of lunch despite a stiff last-wicket resistance from Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

The Indian team would be a touch disappointed that they couldn't get a handy lead, which seemed to be on the cards once Australia were reduced to 79 for 9. But Starc (26 off 113 balls) shielded Hazlewood (7 not out off 31 balls) admirably during their 25-run last-wicket stand that lasted 18 overs and got the lead below 50 (46 runs), making it a contest of who bats better in the second innings.

The day began on a bright note as Bumrah (5/30 in 18 overs), bowling the second over of the day, got one to rear up from back of the length and Carey's edge carried at a good height to Rishabh Pant behind stumps.

Advertisment

The skipper's celebration was understated as he purposefully strode back to his bowling mark even before Nathan Lyon had arrived.

At the other end, Bumrah started the day with burly Harshit Rana (3/48 in 15.2 overs) carrying on from where he had left off on the opening day.

Unlike on the opening day, the rookie speedster used more short balls, and one such well-directed delivery accounted for Lyon, who was pouched at gully by KL Rahul.

Advertisment

Starc showed good defensive qualities before finally, Harshit, coming for his second spell of the day, had Starc trying to slog and the skier was taken by Pant.