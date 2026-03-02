Order barring use of India or Indian selective action, not uniform policy: DCCI responds to ministry

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) In a strongly-worded response to the Sports Ministry's directive barring it from using 'India' or 'Indian' in its name and activities, the Differently-Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) has said that the order appears to be a "selective and targeted action" rather than a uniform policy.

The ministry issued the direction on Friday, saying that since the BCCI-backed DCCI is not a recognised National Sports Federation (NSF), usage of India or Indian by the body is unauthorised.

The DCCI, in its response, said several others are doing the same but in its case, it at least has the backing of Indian cricket's parent body, the BCCI, which is not a recognised NSF either.

"We express our profound concern regarding the communication issued by your office dated 26.02.2026. This directive, which challenges our use of the word "India," appears to be a selective and targeted action rather than a reflection of a uniform, department-wide policy," stated the response signed by Ravikant Chauhan, the DCCI's general secretary.

"The issuance of such a communication exclusively to the DCCI, while ignoring numerous other entities, creates a perception of inequity and bias that is fundamentally contrary to the principles of natural justice and fair administrative action," it added, referring to bodies like Taekwondo Federation of India, Karate Association of India and Modern Pentathlon Federation of India.

None of them have the ministry's approval with the Taekwondo federation's recognition withdrawn recently for failing to meet the ministry's criteria.

"The Ministry's current stance is demonstrably inconsistent. Numerous sports federations and associations operate without formal recognition from the Ministry, yet continue to use "India" in their nomenclature without interference.

"Furthermore, organizations such as the Divyang Cricket Control Board of India and the All India Cricket Association for the Physically Challenged have reportedly been granted NOCs despite being unrecognized and utilising "India" in their titles," it alleged.

The DCCI demanded that the directive issued to it be withdrawn and also sought formal recognition from the ministry.

"...the DCCI (should) be granted an opportunity for a personal hearing before any further adverse decisions are finalized, ensuring our right to be heard. That the Ministry takes proactive steps toward the formal recognition of the DCCI, aligning with the government's stated commitment to empowering persons with disabilities," it stated.

"...the DCCI is the only body of its kind officially supported by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). We operate under the direct oversight of the Differently Abled Cricket Committee of the BCCI.

"Our international standing is cemented by affiliations with global federations governing disabled cricket, and every national or international event we conduct is done so with the prior approval of the Ministry of Sports," it pointed out.