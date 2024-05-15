Organise at least four events in a year: AIFF tells states

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) development committee on Wednesday suggested that the states needed to organise at least four events in a year for proper utilisation of the funds provided by the apex body.

This was discussed during a virtual meeting.

"Ever since the development committee was formed, the states and the AIFF have been working hand in hand for the development of the game across the country," said Avijit Paul, who chaired the meeting, in an AIFF statement.

"With the help of AIFF, the states have succeeded in increasing the activities of the game throughout the year. We hope to continue in the same vein this time, too." AIFF's acting secretary general M Satyanarayan added, "States are the backbone of Indian Football. The policy of providing the states with the necessary support from the AIFF has made a considerable impact while taking the game forward. We will continue to work together for the progress of football in every corner of India." Besides the organisation of more events, the committee additionally urged for the mandatory use of CMS in these meets.

"A new set of rules should be made for the smooth utilisation of developmental funds and should be submitted to the Executive Committee for its approval," read the AIFF's statement. PTI AYG AH AH