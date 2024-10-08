Oscar Bruzon appointed head coach of East Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 8 (PTI) Spanish football manager Oscar Bruzon, renowned for leading Bangladeshi outfit Bashundhara Kings to five consecutive league titles, has been appointed as the head coach of East Bengal FC, the club announced on Tuesday.

"I am determined to make the most of this opportunity and fully understand the goals set by the East Bengal management," said the 47-year-old in an East Bengal statement.

"It's a privilege and a massive responsibility to manage a historical institution like East Bengal." Bruzon's appointment comes during the international break, just two weeks before the highly-anticipated ISL derby clash against Mohun Bagan on October 19.

East Bengal are currently struggling in the league, having lost their first four matches, three of which came under the previous coach, Carles Cuadrat, who parted ways with the club.

Cuadrat had a successful last season, winning the Super Cup that had ended their 12-year trophy drought.

Bino George served as interim coach during their last outing, which ended in a 0-2 defeat at Jamshedpur FC.

Bruzon is the most successful coach in the history of the Bangladesh Premier League, boasting an impressive record of 94 wins in 114 matches and a points-per-match ratio of 2.59.

Under his guidance from 2018 to 2024, the Kings lost only seven matches and drew 13.

His tenure saw the club clinch five consecutive Bangladesh Premier League titles, three Independence Cup titles, and three Federation Cup titles.

During this period, Bashundhara Kings scored 277 goals while conceding just 80.

In addition to his domestic success, Bruzon has made his mark in continental competitions, winning 11 out of 19 AFC Cup matches and accumulating 36 points while managing New Radiant FC in the Maldives and Bashundhara Kings.

He defeated two ISL clubs in last season's AFC Cup, narrowly missing out on the knockout stages.

As a player, Bruzon represented Gran Peña, Celta B, Universidad LP, and Pontevedra CF as a winger and central midfielder.

He began his managerial career with youth teams at Areosa and Celta de Vigo before taking charge of Sporting Clube de Goa in 2012, leading them to the Goa Professional League title in the 2013-14 season.

He has also served as an assistant coach at Mumbai City FC during the 2015-16 ISL and as head coach of Mumbai FC in the 2017 I-League.

Bruzon's successful stint at New Radiant SC saw him guide the team to the Dhivehi Premier League, Maldives FA Cup, President's Cup, and Maldivian FA Charity Shield during his first season.

Highlighting his AFC Cup ambitions for the club, he further stated: "I am confident that we are on the verge of traversing a successful journey not only in the ISL, but also in the AFC Challenge League." "As we are currently in the middle of our Indian domestic season, we are already working to implement the best and suitable training processes and tactical formations in order to help our players reach their peak form and instill a winning mentality to win as many games as possible," Bruzon added.

He also hailed the Red & Gold fans for their unwavering support, saying, "I want to give a big shoutout to the East Bengal fans -- the most passionate fan base in India. It's absolutely amazing to be a part of this family. Together, we will lift the spirit of the team and deliver positive results in return of your unconditional love."