Our approach won't change despite heavy loss in 2nd ODI: India batting coach Kotak

Gqeberha (South Africa), Dec 20 (PTI) India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said the visitors' approach will not change one bit in the series-deciding third ODI despite South Africa crushing them by eight wickets in the second match.

South Africa registered a comprehensive eight-wicket win over India in the second ODI to level the three-match series 1-1 here on Tuesday.

But Kotak made it clear that there won't be too many changes in the playing eleven, which will be decided depending on the surface.

"Our approach won't change at all. Not many changes I wouldn't think but again once we go and see the wicket then we will decide," Kotak said at the post-match press conference.

"On any wicket anywhere, the intent we play with that won't change much. The batters will have to apply according to the wicket and the bowlers will have to adjust." Put into bat, India failed to string together substantial partnerships and were shot out for 211, a target which the Proteas surpassed with 7.3 overs to spare. Kotak said India lost the momentum after the 35th over and eventually fell 50-60 runs short while batting first.

"Obviously, the toss was crucial but I think from 165 for 4 in 35 overs to 212, we could have got to 250-260, it would have been a fighting score.

Another thing I felt is that in the first 10 overs they (South Africa) have got beaten quite a few times. If we could have got a few breakthroughs in the 10 overs it would have been interesting," he said.

"It (the wicket) was little up and down, from the cracks the ball was deviating. Up to 35 overs we batted OK, and we could have got 250-plus but it (wicket) was definitely difficult.

"We would have also fielded first had we won the toss. There was grass on the wicket and all the results (here), the plan was to field first anyway." Kotak, however, felt there was no reason to press the panic button and heaped praise on skipper KL Rahul (56) and the young Sai Sudharsan (62).

"They batted really well. Sai only played his second ODI and he applied himself really well. KL batted beautifully, took his time early on because the wicket demanded that and then he started going run-a-ball," he said.

"So those two wickets and in between Sanju (Samson) got out and very quickly Rinku Singh also got out. So, we definitely fell 50-60 runs short because of those 3-4 wickets in quick succession." The series-deciding third and final ODI will be played at Paarl on Thursday. PTI SSC SSC UNG