Our batting unit has quality to take on any spin unit: Gambhir allays concern

Chennai, Sep 18 (PTI) India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday expressed confidence in his batting unit's capability to negate quality spin bowling, a challenge they are expected to face in the Test series against Bangladesh.

India batters, including star batter Virat Kohli, struggled against Sri Lankan spinners in the ODI-leg of the recent away white-ball series, leading to a tinge of apprehension ahead of the Bangladesh rubber.

"Our batting unit has so much quality that it can take on any spin unit. There is a lot of difference between ODIs and Tests. It's all about the mindset and working and strengthening your defence and once you have it, then you play around it," Gambhir told the media on the eve of the opening Test.

The former Indian opener, himself an excellent player of spin in his playing days, conceded that Bangladesh have experienced and quality tweakers in their ranks.

"They have a very good bowling attack. Shakib (Al Hasan) has got the experience. Mahidi (Hasan) is there as well. So, we know that there is talent in Bangladesh. The important thing is that we need to be switched on from day one," he added.

Gambhir accepted the fact that Bangladesh are coming off a brilliant Test series win over Pakistan, and added that India will not take the visitors lightly.

"We respect everyone. We don't take any opposition lightly. We are going to go out there and play the brand of cricket that we want to play because that is what champions do. They don't look at the opposition.

"They try to control the game, they try to play the way they want to play the game. So, congratulations Bangladesh for what they've done against Pakistan. But it's a new start, it's a new series, it's a new opposition as well for them," said Gambhir.

Gambhir is extremely proud of the fact that India have a world-class bowling unit at their disposal, which is gradually wiping away a nation's obsession with batting.

"You've got to give credit to (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Shami, (Mohammed) Siraj, (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja. They're turning this nation into a bowling obsessed one.

"In fact, Bumrah is the best bowler in the world. It's not just his performance. It's his hunger as well. And the best part is that he wants to play as much Test cricket as he can. It is not even a luxury. He can make a difference at any stage of the game. So yes, hopefully, he can do the same in this series and going forward as well," said Gambhir.

The 42-year-old asserted that lead spinners Ashwin and Jadeja will continue to play a massive role in the series and in future, considering their ability to pick 20 wickets and their versatility.

"We know how they can contribute on day one (of a match) because potentially the most important thing is that you should have the ability to bowl defensive and you should have the ability to bowl attacking stuff as well.

"Both those guys can do that on day one to one day five as well. So, I feel that we are going to have an attack which can take 20 wickets. Those two guys are going to create a lot of impact in Indian conditions," he elaborated.

If India lacks one piece in the whole puzzle board, it's the absence of a pace bowling all-rounder in the mould of the legendary Kapil Dev.

However, Gambhir was not ready to fret over it, as he found consolation in a plethora of spin all-rounders in the side.

"We have a very strong first-class structure and hopefully we can get someone (pace all-rounder) very soon. If we don't, then we still have quality all-rounders. We have to manage with people like Jadeja, Ashwin. So, let's not get obsessed with that (pace all-rounder).

"Tell me how many international teams have got spin all-rounders? India has that luxury. So might as well keep thinking about it." PTI UNG 7/21/2024 AT AT