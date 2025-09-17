Our bowlers kept producing chances, says Harmanpreet after India Women’s record ODI win

Mullanpur, Sep 17 (PTI) India’s bowlers kept creating chances despite another sloppy day on the field, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said on Wednesday after her side beat Australia Women by a record 102 runs to level the series.

India’s win was the first-ever instance of any team beating Australia by more than 100 runs in women’s ODI history and came on the back of Smriti Mandhana’s blazing 91-ball 117 — her second-fastest century for India.

The hosts were bowled out for 292 after being put in to bat, which also was their highest-ever total against Australia who managed a mere 190 in 40.5 overs.

After dropping four catches in the series opener which they lost by eight wickets, India spilled a total of six catches in the second ODI yet managed to record a huge win.

“Today also we missed a few chances, but our bowlers kept giving us chances so that we could capitalise and keep the result in our favour,” Harmanpreet told the broadcaster after the match.

“This series is where we want to give chance to each and everyone. That is something we kept in our mind — to try a few combinations, and happy with today's combination. Happy (that) everyone took responsibility and contributed,” she said.

Overall, Harmanpreet said she was pleased with the team’s effort.

“We are happy that we played good cricket today,” she said.

“Happy that we got the result in our favour. We talk about keeping things simple and clear, that's giving us breakthrough, we want to keep doing that again and again. We got the runs from Smriti, others didn't score runs but we were able to get close to 300,” she said.

Mandhana, who shaped the win with a brilliant 91-ball 117 with 14 fours and four sixes, said she was happy to have finally hit a ton against Australia in a winning cause.

“The last two hundreds that I got against Australia were in losing cause, happy that we won the match today. The game-plan was simple. In the powerplay, with two fielders out, try and play the shots and the build the innings,” she said.

"It all depends on the conditions and who we play. You need to get 280-290 against Australia. The wicket was flat and i had to be aggressive,” Mandhana added.

Australia captain Alyssa Healy admitted her side was outplayed in the second ODI and said the game would serve “great learnings” for her side.

“It's good preparation for the World Cup. India were pretty good today in all facets of the game. We got outplayed a little bit,” she said.

“Great learnings for us heading forward. We did pretty well to hold them back (as) they were well on par for well over 300. The bowlers dug in really well to keep them to that score.

“They (India) bowled really well with the new ball and we didn't quite get off to the start we wanted to. They bowled straight with straight fields, they changed their pace nicely as well. It's good to have these opportunities heading into do-or-die World Cups,” Healy added. PTI DDV ATK