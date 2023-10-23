Our bowling was not up to the mark: Babar Azam

Chennai, Oct 23 (PTI) A disappointed Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Monday admitted that his side's bowling attack was not up to the mark after Afghanistan beat them by eight wickets in yet another World Cup upset here.

Afghanistan chased down the target of 283 with six balls to spare with openers Ibrahim Zadran (87 off 113 balls) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (65 off 53 balls) setting up the win.

One-down Rahmat Shah and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi chipped in with 77 not out and 48 not out respectively as Afghanistan continued their giant-killing spree. They had shocked defending champions England earlier in the tournament.

The stunning loss literally pushed Pakistan on the brink of elimination.

"We had a good total, but in bowling, we were not up to the mark because we weren't taking wickets in the middle overs," Babar said at the post-match presentation.

"In a World Cup, if you are not good even in one department, you lose. We started well while bowling, but we couldn't take wickets." He gave credit to Afghanistan for the win.

"We are not playing good cricket, (especially) in bowling and fielding," he said.

"The pitch was helping the spinners even in the second innings. There was no pressure on their batsmen." Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said the win "tastes nice".

"The way we chased today, was very professional. We have been quality cricket from a couple of years. We will try our best to play positive cricket, and do a lot for our country.

"Today, bowling was very good, especially spin bowling. We gave a chance to Noor, and he showed. The game was in our hands from the beginning till the end." Ibrahim Zadran, who was named Player of the Match for his 87 in Afghanistan's run chase, said he played with a positive intent.

"Thankful that I performed well in this event. I wanted to play with a positive intent," he said.

"Many times Gurbaz and I have done a brilliant partnership together. We have played a lot of cricket together, right from the Under-16 days. I am feeling very glad for myself and for my country." Former captain and senior player Mohammad Nabi said the win was a big moment for the whole of Afghanistan, having lost every game that they played against the bitter rivals from 2012.

"We have played eight games against Pakistan, and won in a big event. It's a lovely moment today. We beat England as well, and now Pakistan. The team is confident now.

"(Earlier) in the last moments, we used to lose the game (to Pakistan). We thought it was the same wicket like against New Zealand, but it was totally changed.

"A lot of close games, and this is a fantastic feeling. We shouldn't have lost against Bangladesh. But now half the tournament is gone."