Our investment in ''The Hundred'' is part of our growth strategy: Shaswat Goenka

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Adding Manchester Originals to RPSG's already existing bouquet of league teams is an important part of its "growth strategy" reckoned vice-chairman Shaswat Goenka while defining the acquisition of majority stakes in 'The Hundred' franchise.

Although it remains a pipe dream, the young industrialist did admit that "cricket will go to a different level if future IPL champion is pitted against 'The Hundred' winners as it would be wonderful for the game." Several important aspects were discussed during the announcement of RPSG's majority stake in 'The Hundred' in Manchester on Friday.

England opener Phil Salt and Lancashire County Club board member James Sheridan being categorical that the concept of round the year single club global contract is still a long-shot as it would require "uniform regulations" and the "game is nowhere near that".

RPSG group headlined by Sanjiv Goenka has acquired a 70 percent stake in Lancashire County Cricket Club's 'Hundred' franchise Manchester Originals, paying a handsome GBP 80 million.

When asked about his take on the potential of the league and whether the investment is a viable one, Goenka replied: "At RPSG group, our investments have been an important part of our growth strategy. We have invested in cricket in India (Lucknow Super Giants), in South Africa (Durban Super Giants), football in India (Mohun Bagan Super Giants). We believe there is huge space for investment." While RPSG group did bid for London Spirits, Goenka said owning a majority stake in the Manchester franchise gives them an opportunity to be in a city which he considers as "one among the top five global sporting hubs".

"It is among the top five sporting cities. It is a partnership and meeting of minds of two organizations who have the best interests in mind. We want to give players comfort to further their careers," he added.

However, he didn't divulge whether the Manchester Originals will be rechristened as Manchester Super Giants, like all their other acquisitions.

"It is early in the day. Right now, we are focussed on signing the Joint Venture. This (name change) we need to sit and discuss with the county (Lancashire)." Goenka also said he doesn't foresee 'The Hundred' format being tweaked to make it another T20 League competition.

"The Hundred is unique in what it stands for. It is an interesting format of cricket. As far as changes are concerned, these are not questions which I am rightly positioned to answer." As a stakeholder in Indian cricket, will RPSG, along with other franchises, request for some leeway in the participation of Indian stars in the event? Gonenka was clear that it was the Indian cricket board's domain and will remain so.

Sheridan and Daniel Gidney, the two Lancashire County Club's board members, spoke the reason behind selling the club's stakes, as it is believed to be a prudent decision taken considering the "debts" that were incurred and the valuation that was put on teams and the money will help in a significant manner in recapitalising the whole county scenario. PTI KHS KHS UNG