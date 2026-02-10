Our only aim was to get Bangladesh respect: PCB chief Naqvi after agreeing to play against India

Peshawar, Feb 10 (PTI) PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday said Pakistan's decision to boycott their T20 World Cup match against India was aimed solely at securing "respect" for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh were ousted from the tournament for refusing to play in India citing security concerns.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan government said its national team would not take the field against India for their group game in the T20 World Cup on February 15 in Colombo.

However, after negotiations between the PCB, Bangladesh Cricket Board and the International Cricket Council, the Pakistan government withdrew the boycott order late Monday night.

"We did not discuss anything apart from Bangladesh, our only purpose was to get Bangladesh respect, to highlight the injustice done to them. And you saw that whatever demands Bangladesh made, they were accepted. That's it," Naqvi said.

"We had no personal interest in the meeting ... our task was purely related to Bangladesh. The government made the decision on that (basis).

"When their demands have been accepted, and it has been acknowledged that injustice was done to them, we are playing after that," he added.

Naqvi had on Sunday met his Bangladesh counterpart Aminul Islam and ICC deputy chair Imran Khwaja in Lahore, to resolve the standoff over Pakistan's proposed boycott of the T20 World Cup match against India.

"In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," the Pakistan government stated in a press release on Monday.

"...this decision has been taken with the aim of protecting the spirit of cricket, and to support the continuity of this global sport in all participating nations," the statement from Pakistan government added.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also had received a call from Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who too urged him to allow the team to play the match.