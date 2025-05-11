Our pacers keep getting injured, need to work on that: Harmanpreet

Colombo: India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday expressed her concerns about her pacers' frequent tryst with injuries and said the support staff is looking to address it before the ODI World Cup comes calling.

Harmanpreet was speaking after India's title triumph in the Tri-Nation ODI series following their 97-run win over Sri Lanka in the final here.

"Proud of the entire team, especially the batters, we wanted to play good cricket, were looking to bat first if we win the toss and pretty happy with how we played," Harmanpreet said at the presentation ceremony.

India put up an imposing 342/7 batting first and then bowled out Sri Lanka for 245.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was the biggest star of the day as she struck a magnificent hundred to power India's charge before the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur and Harmanpreet herself joined the party.

"We can never stop improving, lots of areas where we can keep doing better, be it batting, bowling or fielding. Our pacers keep getting injured, that's something we need to keep care of, the coaches are working on it." Harmanpreet added, "The way the other batters apart from Smriti and me, the way they batted was a big positive. The way Sneh Rana bowled was also a big positive. There are a lot of positives to talk about, but just want the enjoy the moment right now.

"Enjoyed the conditions here in Sri Lanka, we did struggle to get accustomed to the heat, but we then got used to it and nice to win this trophy." Rana was declared the Player-of-the-Series for taking 15 wickets, while Mandhana was named the Player-of-the-Match.