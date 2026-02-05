Ousted TTFI secretary general moves Delhi HC against suspension

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Ousted secretary general of Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court challenging his suspension from the post.

Kamlesh Mehta was suspended as TTFI secretary general during the federation's annual general meeting (AGM) on January 28.

Justice Sachin Datta said he would take up the matter for hearing on February 11.

Mehta's senior lawyer said his proposed suspension was not even an agenda item for the AGM, and he was not even heard.

Senior counsel for TTFI submitted that there was no urgency and Mehta's suspension was through a "well-reasoned" order.

He also said a 3-member enquiry committee had been set up to take a final call in the matter.

A counsel for the central government said a show-cause notice has been issued to TTFI, and "factionalism" was a real problem in federations.

"In our prima facie understanding, it (suspension) cannot happen like this. It has to be done in a democratic fashion," he said.

TTFI had earlier said the decision to suspend Mehta followed an "exhaustive and record-based review" of serious procedural breaches, governance failures and financial irregularities, and was not linked to internal politics.

The sports body has also accused Mehta of unilaterally convening a Special General Meeting (SGM) on January 17, despite a duly notified AGM scheduled for January 28 and permitting constitutionally impermissible business to be transacted.

In his petition, Mehta said the order of suspension was passed in blatant contravention of the TTFI's Memorandum of Association, principles of natural justice and his right to fair procedure and reputation under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

The entire process, the plea claimed, was marred by arbitrariness, mala fides and absence of due process.

It added that the final decision on expulsion has now been placed before the ad-hoc committee comprising the same members who had passed the initial suspension order.

"The Petitioner's suspension was effected via an unconstitutional Executive Committee/Annual General Meeting convened on January 28, 2026, in blatant violation of the prescribed procedures under the TTFI MOA and by relying on an illegal and unconstitutional provision that allows for unilateral and arbitrary suspension of an elected official of Respondent No.1 without providing him the opportunity to be heard," the petition said. PTI ADS AMJ AMJ