Over 100 classics showcased at Mercedes-Benz Car Rally

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Over 100 Mercedes-benz classics were on display at the 12th edition of the luxury brand's car rally here that featured a first ever ticketed showcase of the vintage vehicles.

The rally's Saturday showcase drew hundreds of ticketed attendees, according to the organisers. The cars were displayed on the expansive lawns of Taj Lands End in Bandra, before embarking on their city-wide journey on Sunday morning.

"This year's rally showcased an exceptional line-up of over 100 timeless Mercedes-Benz classics, with over 75 of these iconic machines making their debut appearance," stated a press release.

"The event drew record-breaking crowds, eager to celebrate the enduring legacy of the three-pointed star. What began as a one-time celebration of 120 Years of Motorsport with Mercedes-Benz has evolved into a landmark annual event, attracting car lovers from across the country and around the world," the release added.

The state's Minister of Information Technology and Cultural Affairs Ashish Shelar was in attendance and flagged off the event.

"Among the standout highlights was the much-anticipated Tribute Class, showcasing the iconic W108 Red Pig tribute cars, based on the world's first-ever AMGs, back when the now-iconic tuning company was just getting started," the release stated.

"One of them belonged to Mr. Viveck Goenka, while the other was a 280CE Carlsson Rally Replica, belonging to Pratapsinh Gaekwad of Baroda." "The highlight this year was the skyrocketing value of the cars on display. Acknowledged by all the participants, restorers, and Mercedes-Benz itself...these Mercedes-Benz classics have tripled or even quadrupled in value, making them a lucrative investment for enthusiasts and collectors alike." PTI PM PM DDV