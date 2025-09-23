Over 100 men and women players lined up for HIL mini auction on Wednesday

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Over 100 players will go under the hammer at the Hockey India League (HIL) 2026 mini auction, to be held closed doors here on Wednesday.

With a salary cap of Rs 4 crore for men's teams and Rs 2 crore for women, every move at the bidding table will count.

Each squad will consist of 20 players (two goalkeepers and 18 outfield players), with a maximum of seven overseas recruits and a minimum of three Indian juniors ensuring opportunities for the next generation.

The auctions will feature three base price slabs -- Rs 2 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 10 lakh -- with Rs 2 lakh as the minimum for both Indian and overseas players.

The franchises will only be allowed to bid where they have sufficient budget and open playing positions available.

Teams will also be required to maintain a balance between their remaining purse and the players required to complete the squad.

Speaking ahead of the much-awaited auction, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, "It takes a lot of steadfast resolve and commitment for a federation to ensure the continued success of a league specially for a legacy sport like hockey. The core purpose of a league is to build inclusion and opportunity for the sport to grow.

"The Hero HIL 2026 edition is being planned with this resolve to keep player exposure, welfare and growth at the centre of our focus."